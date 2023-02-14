Former Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday offers gratitude for prior opportunity

Former Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to offer his gratitude for having the unique opportunity to coach the team during the final 8 games of the 2022 season, as well as to wish new head coach hire Shane Steichen the best of luck in Indianapolis going forward:

Saturday reiterated that he remains a big Colts fan, and just how much he enjoyed the opportunity, even if he wishes the team would’ve performed better during his brief interim stint.

It was a classy gesture for Saturday, who Colts fans will always fondly remember from his playing career as an All-Pro caliber center during the franchise’s prior ‘glory days’. Those same fans will likely want to forget Saturday’s short lived career as a Colts head coach.

That being said, we wish Saturday well in his next endeavor, whether it’s returning as an ESPN football analyst or perhaps seeking front office or other player development opportunities within the Colts organization or even elsewhere going forward.

As for now, it looks like Saturday is spending this early NFL offseason, gone’ fishing!