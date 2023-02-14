Takeaways from New Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen’s Introductory Presser

The Indianapolis Colts introduced new head coach Shane Steichen on Tuesday afternoon, fresh off of his Super Bowl appearance as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator.

Here are a few takeaways:

No Shortage of Interested Candidates

Chris Ballard says the #Colts opening was still viewed as a good job. “We had no shortage of candidates wanting to be interviewed and covering the job.” — George Bremer (@gmbremer) February 14, 2023

Four Pillars of Steichen’s Coaching

Steichen's four pillars:



1. Character

2. Preparation

- "The separation is the preparation" is something Steichen loves to say

3. Consistency.

4. Relentless — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) February 14, 2023

Comes with Philip Rivers’ Recommendation

Jim Irsay flew to Philadelphia the week before the Super Bowl to meet with Shane Steichen for 5+ hours, just the two of them. Irsay also chatted with Philip Rivers during the search, who raved about Steichen’s intelligence. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 14, 2023

Highly Capable of Thinking on his Feet

Steichen’s quick mind and ability to process information impressed Irsay. Very good in person interview Friday night in Philly. A week before the Super Bowl. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) February 14, 2023

High Character Individual

Colts GM Chris Ballard, in describing Shane Steichen, says, "High integrity, high character, great football mind ... We see the game the way, and how it should be played."



Steichen was pretty emotional going through his thank yous. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 14, 2023

Sincere Gratitude

Steichen is going through a long list of players he is grateful for and credit for helping him get here. Among them: Antonio Gates, Keenan Allen, Jason Kelce, Jalen Hurts and a ton more.



"It's all about the players," he said. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 14, 2023

Lastly, Shane Steichen thanks his wife, Nina and kids, Hudson & Stella.



"Thank you for sacrificing everything you do day in and day out so I could live out my dream. I love you guys more than you could know." https://t.co/mw3BG6MQj2 — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) February 14, 2023

‘Throw to Score Points, Run to Win’

Steichen: "We're going to throw to score points and we're going to run to win." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 14, 2023

Will Call the Offensive Plays for Colts

Shane Steichen will call plays for the @Colts' offense. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) February 14, 2023

Will Tailor the Offense to QB’s Skillset

Steichen says he will call the plays in Indianapolis. "The offense is going to be dictated on who's playing quarterback, and the rest of the players." — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) February 14, 2023

Colts know they’ll have a top rookie QB to develop

There you have it: The Colts are very likely taking a QB with the 4th overall pick (or higher), as Jim Irsay just said 'knowing we'll have a young QB to develop' regarding Steichen's hiring. — Luke Schultheis (@LuckAtLuke) February 14, 2023

Not Committed to Anyone on Coaching Staff Quite Yet

Shane Steichen is not committing to anyone on his staff quite yet. He’ll meet with Gus Bradley, Bubba Ventrone and others in the coming days. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) February 14, 2023

Steichen says the next process is hiring a staff.



No more than that on retaining Gus Bradley/defensive staff. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) February 14, 2023

Could GM Chris Ballard even trade back? ;)

Ballard with a "trade back" joke and wink, then says "that'll be a Twitter quote" — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) February 14, 2023

Does Jim Irsay have his eyes on QB Bryce Young early?

Irsay mentions "the Alabama guy doesn't look half bad" when referencing Bryce Young — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) February 14, 2023

Emphasis on Accountability

Shane Steichen on what he learned from Nick Sirianni in Philly: “He never let anything slide,” he says of holding top players accountable. He stresses that. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 14, 2023

