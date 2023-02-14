Takeaways from New Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen’s Introductory Presser

The Indianapolis Colts introduced new head coach Shane Steichen on Tuesday afternoon, fresh off of his Super Bowl appearance as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator.
Here are a few takeaways:
No Shortage of Interested Candidates
Chris Ballard says the #Colts opening was still viewed as a good job. “We had no shortage of candidates wanting to be interviewed and covering the job.”— George Bremer (@gmbremer) February 14, 2023
Four Pillars of Steichen’s Coaching
Steichen's four pillars:— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) February 14, 2023
1. Character
2. Preparation
- "The separation is the preparation" is something Steichen loves to say
3. Consistency.
4. Relentless
Comes with Philip Rivers’ Recommendation
Jim Irsay flew to Philadelphia the week before the Super Bowl to meet with Shane Steichen for 5+ hours, just the two of them. Irsay also chatted with Philip Rivers during the search, who raved about Steichen’s intelligence.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 14, 2023
Highly Capable of Thinking on his Feet
Steichen’s quick mind and ability to process information impressed Irsay. Very good in person interview Friday night in Philly. A week before the Super Bowl. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) February 14, 2023
High Character Individual
Colts GM Chris Ballard, in describing Shane Steichen, says, "High integrity, high character, great football mind ... We see the game the way, and how it should be played."— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 14, 2023
Steichen was pretty emotional going through his thank yous.
Sincere Gratitude
Steichen is going through a long list of players he is grateful for and credit for helping him get here. Among them: Antonio Gates, Keenan Allen, Jason Kelce, Jalen Hurts and a ton more.— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 14, 2023
"It's all about the players," he said.
Lastly, Shane Steichen thanks his wife, Nina and kids, Hudson & Stella.— JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) February 14, 2023
"Thank you for sacrificing everything you do day in and day out so I could live out my dream. I love you guys more than you could know." https://t.co/mw3BG6MQj2
‘Throw to Score Points, Run to Win’
Steichen: "We're going to throw to score points and we're going to run to win."— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 14, 2023
Will Call the Offensive Plays for Colts
Shane Steichen will call plays for the @Colts' offense.— JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) February 14, 2023
Will Tailor the Offense to QB’s Skillset
Steichen says he will call the plays in Indianapolis. "The offense is going to be dictated on who's playing quarterback, and the rest of the players."— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) February 14, 2023
Colts know they’ll have a top rookie QB to develop
There you have it: The Colts are very likely taking a QB with the 4th overall pick (or higher), as Jim Irsay just said 'knowing we'll have a young QB to develop' regarding Steichen's hiring.— Luke Schultheis (@LuckAtLuke) February 14, 2023
Not Committed to Anyone on Coaching Staff Quite Yet
Shane Steichen is not committing to anyone on his staff quite yet. He’ll meet with Gus Bradley, Bubba Ventrone and others in the coming days.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) February 14, 2023
Steichen says the next process is hiring a staff.— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) February 14, 2023
No more than that on retaining Gus Bradley/defensive staff.
Could GM Chris Ballard even trade back? ;)
Ballard with a "trade back" joke and wink, then says "that'll be a Twitter quote"— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) February 14, 2023
Does Jim Irsay have his eyes on QB Bryce Young early?
Irsay mentions "the Alabama guy doesn't look half bad" when referencing Bryce Young— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) February 14, 2023
Emphasis on Accountability
Shane Steichen on what he learned from Nick Sirianni in Philly: “He never let anything slide,” he says of holding top players accountable. He stresses that.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 14, 2023
Starting to Re-Watch the Super Bowl
Shane Steichen said he turned on the Super Bowl a few hours ago just to watch the first quarter again #ForTheShoe— Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) February 14, 2023
