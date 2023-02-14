 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Colts Giving New Head Coach Shane Steichen an Initial 6-Year Contract

The Colts are locking in Shane Steichen for years to come.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
NFL: JUL 29 Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts are giving newly announced head coach Shane Steichen an initial six-year contract:

At first glance, it seems like a fairly lengthy deal for a rookie head coach. That being said, Steichen was arguably one of the top young coaching candidates on the market, so the Colts may have opted to reward him accordingly in the hopes he’d accept their job.

For perspective, the Colts offered former head coach Frank Reich a 5-year deal back in 2018.

No word yet on what the actual salary numbers are, but rest assured, Steichen will be compensated rather well in Indianapolis going forward.

The 37 year old former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator figures to be a staple along the Colts sidelines for the foreseeable future.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...