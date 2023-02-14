Report: Colts Giving New Head Coach Shane Steichen an Initial 6-Year Contract

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts are giving newly announced head coach Shane Steichen an initial six-year contract:

The #Colts are giving new coach Shane Steichen a 6-year deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2023

At first glance, it seems like a fairly lengthy deal for a rookie head coach. That being said, Steichen was arguably one of the top young coaching candidates on the market, so the Colts may have opted to reward him accordingly in the hopes he’d accept their job.

For perspective, the Colts offered former head coach Frank Reich a 5-year deal back in 2018.

No word yet on what the actual salary numbers are, but rest assured, Steichen will be compensated rather well in Indianapolis going forward.

The 37 year old former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator figures to be a staple along the Colts sidelines for the foreseeable future.