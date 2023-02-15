Panthers Announce Hiring of Former Colts Interim Offensive Play-Caller Parks Frazier

The Carolina Panthers have announced that the team has hired former Indianapolis Colts interim offensive play-caller Parks Frazier to be their passing game coordinator under new head coach Frank Reich, of course formerly of the Colts:

#Panthers agree to terms with Parks Frazier as passing game coordinatorhttps://t.co/4IzcdGB8uU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 15, 2023

The 31 year old Frazier had previously served as the Colts assistant quarterbacks coach (2021-22), offensive quality control coach (2020), and assistant to the head coach (2018-19) before being elevated to the offensive coordinator of sorts around midseason.

With new Colts head coach Shane Steichen expected to overhaul his offensive coaching staff—after Indianapolis featured one of the worst offenses this past season, Frazier was unlikely to return and finds a soft landing spot by being reunited with Reich in Carolina.

We wish him well with the Panthers, just not while hosting the Colts next season.