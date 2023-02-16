 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts Request to Interview Jaguars’ Jim Bob Cooter for Open Offensive Coordinator Position

The Colts could be bringing back a familiar coaching staff member to Indianapolis.

By Luke Schultheis
Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts have requested to interview Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for their open offensive coordinator position:

This is the first we’ve heard of any reported requested interview to fill a role on new Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s staff—with offensive coordinator being among the biggest positions to fill still yet this early offseason.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Cooter has been a member of the Colts organization, who previously served as an offensive assistant from 2009-11 in Indianapolis—assisting then legendary franchise quarterback Peyton Manning.

The 38 year old has had a number of other coaching roles such as Philadelphia Eagles offensive consultant (2021), New York Jets running backs coach (2019-20), Detroit Lions offensive coordinator (2016-18), Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach (2014-15), Denver Broncos offensive assistant (2013), and Kansas City Chiefs offensive quality control coach (2012).

For what it’s worth, the Jaguars ranked 6th best in team passing DVOA this past season, as Cooter helped coordinate starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s passing attack and overall game plan against opposing defenses.

