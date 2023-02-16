Report: Colts Request to Interview Jaguars’ Jim Bob Cooter for Open Offensive Coordinator Position

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts have requested to interview Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for their open offensive coordinator position:

The #Colts are requesting #Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for their OC job under Shane Steichen, source said. He’s had several requests. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2023

This is the first we’ve heard of any reported requested interview to fill a role on new Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s staff—with offensive coordinator being among the biggest positions to fill still yet this early offseason.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Cooter has been a member of the Colts organization, who previously served as an offensive assistant from 2009-11 in Indianapolis—assisting then legendary franchise quarterback Peyton Manning.

The 38 year old has had a number of other coaching roles such as Philadelphia Eagles offensive consultant (2021), New York Jets running backs coach (2019-20), Detroit Lions offensive coordinator (2016-18), Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach (2014-15), Denver Broncos offensive assistant (2013), and Kansas City Chiefs offensive quality control coach (2012).

For what it’s worth, the Jaguars ranked 6th best in team passing DVOA this past season, as Cooter helped coordinate starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s passing attack and overall game plan against opposing defenses.