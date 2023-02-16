Report: Eagles’ Roy Istvan Considered a ‘Top Candidate’ for Colts O-Line Coach Opening

According to the IndyStar’s Nate Atkins, Philadelphia Eagles assistant offensive line coach Roy Istvan is considered a ‘top candidate’ to fill the Indianapolis Colts offensive line coach vacancy on newly named head coach Shane Steichen’s coaching staff:

Expect more of these to trickle out as Shane Steichen gets rolling on hiring his offensive staff. OL coach might be the most important one, and I'm told Eagles assistant Roy Istvan is a top candidate. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) February 16, 2023

With over 33 years of coaching experience, Istvan just finished his fourth season with the Eagles, helping to coach one of the league’s consistently best performing units in 2022.

It’s an Eagles offensive that line that features a pair of NFL First-Team All-Pros: Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce, as well as Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson.

Incumbent Colts assistant offensive line coach Chris Strausser is not expected to return, after his unit struggled mightily collectively this past season—despite entering the year as one of the league’s projected better units overall.

In particular, the Colts have some key personnel decisions to make at starting left tackle, center, and right guard, which have some question marks going forward. The continued development of second-year left tackle Bernhard Raimann will also be critical for the Colts.

Still, there are some things to like about the Colts offensive line going forward, namely stalwarts Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith. The next Colts offensive line head coach will be tasked with returning the entire unit back to its prior standout form though.