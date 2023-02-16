Throw to score, run to win - Colts fan gear to launch Steichen era

BreakingT has collaborated with Stampede Blue to give Colts fans early access to apparel memorializing Shane Steichen’s offensive philosophy. In his introductory press conference, Steichen said the Colts would “throw to score and run to win.”

We love it.

You can pick up this sharp t-shirt by placing your ORDER HERE. It’s an exciting new era in Indianapolis with big roster changes expected, including in the 2023 NFL Draft. Let’s get a head start on righting this ship and washing away the taste of 2022 by helping to usher in a new regime.

In case you’ve missed it, BreakingT reached an agreement with the NFLPA and now has some pretty awesome player-specific designs. See some of our favorites below.

I have seen a lot of these shirts at home games. It’s a nice alternative to jerseys or good to wear underneath. Many of the designs can be placed on hoodies as well.