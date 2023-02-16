Colts Claim WR Kristian Wilkerson Off Waivers from Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that the team claimed wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson off waivers from the New England Patriots.

The 6’2”, 201 pound wideout from Southeast Missouri State was initially signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before being released as part of their final 53-man roster cuts.

He then signed with the New England Patriots practice squad, but spent last season on the team’s injured reserve.

Wilkerson has 4 receptions for 42 receiving yards (10.5 ypr. avg.) and 2 touchdown receptions during 3 career games (1 start)—all during the 2021 season.

Wilkerson has a RAS (Relative Athletic Score) of 9.82 out of a maximum of 10.0, meaning he’s very athletic for the wide receiver position.

If fully healthy, Wilkerson could provide additional training camp and preseason depth, potentially bolstering the Colts receiving corps lower on the depth chart.