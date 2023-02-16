Report: Colts Request to Interview Ravens WRs Coach Tee Martin for Offensive Coordinator Job

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts have requested to interview Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin for their offensive coordinator opening:

Martin has served as the Ravens wide receivers coach for the past two seasons (2021-22) but has a wealth of collegiate football coaching experience, with 15+ years.

This includes serving as USC’s former offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach (2016-18), where he helped coach Colts starting wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Martin’s also mentored other NFL wideouts such as Marquise Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nelson Agholor, Robert Woods, and Randall Cobb.

The former starting quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers (following the legendary Peyton Manning) led the school to a BCS National Championship in 1998. Martin was selected as a 2000 5th round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, appearing in two NFL seasons, with both the Pittsburgh Steelers (2001) and later the Oakland Raiders (2003) respectively. He also had pro playing career stints in both the CFL and NFL Europe.

Martin has also served as a trainer for Nike and the Elite 11 QB competition camps.

With his expertise at both quarterback and wide receiver, Martin would be an interesting hire for the Colts—especially given his extensive collegiate coaching background.

While new Colts head coach Shane Steichen is expected to call the offensive plays this year, Martin could be an asset to help with the development of a top rookie quarterback and also the team’s overall passing game—the latter which needs a lot of improvement.