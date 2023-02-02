Report: Colts Have Scheduled Second Round Interview with Eagles OC Shane Steichen on Saturday

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts will conduct a second round interview with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on Saturday:

Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is scheduled to have his second head coaching interview with the Colts on Saturday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2023

With the Super Bowl a little over a week away, the Colts will reportedly be coming to Steichen in Philadelphia—and rest assured, it may not be lasting up to 12 hours like some of the other finalists’ second round interview have gone in Indianapolis, with the young offensive coordinator already busy preparing for the Chiefs defense and the Eagles offensive game plan.

The 37 year old Steichen coordinated the Eagles into having the 3rd best offensive DVOA this past season. He’s also been credited with aiding in the development of Philly’s breakout star quarterback Jalen Hurts—which makes him appealing to the Colts, who will presumably have a top rookie quarterback to coach up as a byproduct of the upcoming 4th overall pick.

Along with the Los Angeles Rams Raheem Morris and the Cincinnati Bengals Brian Callahan, Steichen appears to be one of the frontrunners right now for the Colts open head coaching job—although perhaps there’s a dark horse lurking out there to ultimately win it at the very end.