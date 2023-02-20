PFF Ranks Colts Veteran Safety Rodney McLeod Among ‘Top 101 Players’ from 2022

According to PFF, Indianapolis Colts veteran (and impending free agent) safety Rodney McLeod has cracked its ‘Top 101 players from the 2022 season’—coming in #100 overall:

100. RODNEY MCLEOD, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS McLeod had an excellent 2022 season for the Colts and was particularly good in the second half of the year. From Week 8 onward, he earned the second-best overall PFF grade among all safeties.

The 32 year old former Super Bowl Champion with the Philadelphia Eagles was a shrewd late signing by the Colts during last year’s free agency period on a 1-year, $1.78M deal.

Due to a combination of initial injuries and inexperience, McLeod quickly earned a starting job in the backend of the Colts secondary at safety. The 11-year veteran started 15 games for the Colts, recording 96 tackles (59 solo), 2 interceptions (*1 returned for a touchdown), 8 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery during the 2022 campaign.

Per PFF (subscription), McLeod was their 7th best graded safety in the NFL from this past season, earning a +80.1 overall grade—highlighted by a +85.3 coverage grade.

McLeod was very fundamentally sound for the Colts, always had a knack for being in the right place at the right time, and had a knack for finding the football—especially in coverage. The Colts will likely want to bring him back, particularly if defensive coordinator Gus Bradley ends up returning on new head coach Shane Steichen’s coaching staff.

That being said, following such a solid season, McLeod should have his fair share of suitors seeking a veteran presence at safety and is presumably due for a salary increase.

Update (2:25 PM EST): Earlier this article said that McLeod was the sole representative for the Colts, but this is not the entire Top 101 players ranking that has been published by PFF. My apologies for the misunderstanding.