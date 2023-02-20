Report: Colts to Re-Hire Cincy OC Tom Manning to Revamped Coaching Staff

According to The Athletic’s Justin Williams, University of Cincinnati Bearcats offensive coordinator Tom Manning is rejoining the Indianapolis Colts organization on new head coach Shane Steichen’s coaching staff:

#Bearcats offensive coordinator Tom Manning is also leaving after a brief stint at Cincinnati, source confirms to @TheAthleticCFB. Manning is heading back to the Colts and the NFL. @BearcatJournal was first to report the Manning news. — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) February 20, 2023

Sources tell @BearcatJournal that new Cincinnati OC Tom Manning is headed to the NFL. Apparently an offer he couldn't refuse to jump to the highest level of the sport. Stay tuned to BCJ for further details. — Chad Brendel (@ChadBrendel) February 20, 2023

What the 39 year old’s exact coaching position will be has yet to be formally announced, but the Colts do have a vacancy at tight ends coach—which Manning previously occupied during the 2023 campaign for Indianapolis.

Under Manning’s tutelage in 2018 (and assuredly some help from retired starting quarterback Andrew Luck and former head coach Frank Reich’s offensive scheming), ex-Colts tight end Eric Ebron was a Pro Bowler that season, catching 13 touchdown receptions.

Since then, Manning has served as Iowa State’s offensive coordinator and a positional coach for four seasons (2019-22) before recently joining Cincy as its offensive coordinator (2022).

The Ohio native should be a valuable piece to the Colts revamped offensive coaching staff.