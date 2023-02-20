Report: Colts Expected to Hire Jags’ Jim Bob Cooter as New Offensive Coordinator

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter as the team’s next offensive coordinator:

The Colts had reportedly requested to interview the 38 year old coach last week for their opening and apparently that came to fruition—as he’s now the hired man for the job.

Cooter just finished his sole season as a passing came coordinator for Jacksonville under new head coach Doug Pederson, but had previously served as a consultant (2021) for the Philadelphia Eagles—where he crossed paths with new Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

Among Cooter’s other coaching stints, he was the New York Jets running backs coach (2019-20), Detroit Lions offensive coordinator (2016-18), Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach (2014-15), Denver Broncos offensive assistant (2013), Kansas City Chiefs offensive quality control coach (2012), and an offensive assistant for the Colts (2009-11), where he got his pro coaching start—working with then legendary Horseshoe quarterback Peyton Manning.

While Steichen has stated that he’ll call the offensive plays in Indianapolis this upcoming season, Cooter should help with planning the offense’s passing attack and how to dissect opposing defenses on a weekly basis.

For perspective, last season the Jaguars ranked 6th in team passing DVOA, as Cooter helped coordinate the passing game for rising young quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Given his prior ties to Steichen, Peyton Manning, proven coaching experience elsewhere—and overall familiarity with Indianapolis already, Cooter seems like a solid fit as offensive coordinator.