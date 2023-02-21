 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Browns Request to Interview Colts Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone

The Colts could be losing one of the best special teams coaches in all of football soon.

By Luke Schultheis
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for their opening:

Losing Ventrone would obviously be a big blow to new head coach Shane Steichen’s coaching staff, as the 40 year old has consistently coached one of the league’s best special teams units in Indianapolis.

The Colts have obviously thought very highly of Ventrone, who even recently interviewed for their head coaching opening.

Whether that has led to an awkward situation with Steichen, who’s since been hired, or whether Ventrone is simply looking for another opportunity elsewhere, remains to be seen.

It’s worth noting that the Colts still have the opportunity to theoretically block Ventrone for the Browns position, given that it would be a lateral hire.

However, if leaving is what Ventrone truly desires, the Colts may not want to stand in his way—and it’s being reported that he’s likely to depart right now:

