Report: Browns Request to Interview Colts Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone

The #Browns requested an interview with #Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, who is considered a top candidate for the same job in Cleveland, per sources.



A former Browns special teams ace, Ventrone has led one of the NFL's top units in Indianapolis. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 21, 2023

Losing Ventrone would obviously be a big blow to new head coach Shane Steichen’s coaching staff, as the 40 year old has consistently coached one of the league’s best special teams units in Indianapolis.

The Colts have obviously thought very highly of Ventrone, who even recently interviewed for their head coaching opening.

Whether that has led to an awkward situation with Steichen, who’s since been hired, or whether Ventrone is simply looking for another opportunity elsewhere, remains to be seen.

It’s worth noting that the Colts still have the opportunity to theoretically block Ventrone for the Browns position, given that it would be a lateral hire.

However, if leaving is what Ventrone truly desires, the Colts may not want to stand in his way—and it’s being reported that he’s likely to depart right now: