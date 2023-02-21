Report: Texans Hire Former Colts Offensive Line Coach Chris Strausser

According KPCR2’s Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans have hired former Indianapolis Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser to fill their same opening:

Sources: #Texans retain receivers coach-passing game coordinator Ben McDaniels, hire Chris Strausser as offensive line coach, Chris Kiffin as linebackers coach, Jake Moreland as tight ends coach, other staff updates: @KPRC2https://t.co/OFfMXcE8x9 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 21, 2023

With new head coach Shane Steichen entering the fold, as well as the offensive line’s continued struggles this past season, Strausser was very unlikely to return to the Colts regardless—as a coaching change at the position was seemingly overdue.

The 59 year old veteran coach spent the past four seasons with Indianapolis before being hired to new Texans’ head coach DeMeco Ryans’ coaching staff.

Since ex-Colts offensive line coach Dave Duglielmo was let go following the 2018 campaign, Indy’s offensive line has gotten consistently worse—although some of that can be attributed to the retirement of longtime veteran bookend Anthony Castonzo, who the Colts still haven’t found a solid replacement for (*although maybe Bernhard Raimann can be in time).

Last season, the Colts’ deficiency at left tackle was also compounded with the regression of Ryan Kelly’s play at starting center and the inability to find a starting caliber replacement at right guard—following reliable veteran Mark Glowinski’s departure in free agency.

However, under Strausser, every returning Colts offensive lineman got arguably worse.

It’ll be interesting to see how he fares for the Colts’ AFC South divisional rivals next year.