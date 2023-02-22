The Coltist Season 2 #1 AKA the Bryce Young Episode

A month ago today, actually, Mateo and I sat down to have a conversation about who we (at the time and I think a lot of people still do) think is the first overall pick in this draft. We are saying not that this is who we’d pick, not who is correct to pick, but given who might be doing the picking, Bryce Young (again, in my opinion) will probably be the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Between then and now, news surfaced that Young is intending to gain weight going into the combine. While this is good news for him in terms of player safety, the issue that Bryce Young is going to have is that there are at least 3 starting caliber QBs in this class that are projected to run faster 40-yard dash times and aren’t also publicly proclaiming “I’m gaining weight!”.

I bring this up because (again, who knows what he runs right meow) if you think (like I think) that there are 4 starting QBs in this class (so far!), would you take the one that probably doesn’t run the 40-yard dash at the combine and comes in 20 pounds heavier? Is that the look we’re going for? It’s really hard to get faster and gain weight. I’ll just throw that out there. I hope I’m not bursting any bubbles with that one. Anyway. Bryce Young, everyone!