Colts Sign Free Agent Cornerback Kevin Toliver II

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that the team has signed cornerback Kevin Toliver II:

The 6’2”, 199 pound veteran cornerback (30 1/4” arms) was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of LSU by the Chicago Bears in 2018. He has also spent time with the Denver Broncos (2020-21) and Baltimore Ravens organizations (2021) before joining the Colts.

Toliver has appeared in 29 career games (2 starts), recording 32 tackles (27 solo) and 4 passes defensed. He has not appeared in an NFL game since the 2020 season with the Broncos.

Ironically, his NFL.com draft profile comparison was former Colts cornerback Quincy Wilson, who as a 2017 second round pick, had some talent but struggled with consistency and maturity issues in Indy—and couldn’t put it together elsewhere:

“Toliver was a top-rated recruit who was largely disappointing relative to expectations at LSU. However, his play showed improvement this season and he has the size and physical ability that teams are typically willing to bet on. Toliver lacks premium ball skills but his size and physicality could be a good match for a zone-heavy unit or with a potential move to safety. Toliver’s value lies more in his traits than his production and teams will have to weigh his future potential against his past history — both on and off the field.”

Toliver projects to be additional cornerback depth for the Colts lower on the positional chart this early offseason—with an outside chance to make the team’s final 53-man roster.