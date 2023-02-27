Report: Colts Hire Giants’ Tony Sparano Jr. for O-Line Coach Opening

According to New York Giants beat writer Art Stapleton, the Indianapolis Colts have hired New York Giants assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. for their vacant position:

I’m told #Giants assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. has accepted the job as the offensive line coach of the Colts, per source.

Sparano worked will with Bobby Johnson last season with #NYG. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 27, 2023

Sparano Jr. has spent the past six seasons as an assistant NFL offensive line coach. He served last year with the New York Giants, 2021 with the Carolina Panthers, and 2017-20 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He is the son of the late Tony Sparano, who was a longtime assistant NFL coach and former head coach of the Miami Dolphins (2008-11), where his son, Sparano Jr., got his NFL coaching start in 2011 as Miami’s offensive quality control coach.

Per Football Outsiders, the New York Giants offensive line ranked 24th this past season, but did rank second in ‘power success’ which measures their conversion rate in short yardage rushing. PFF ranked the Giants offensive line 30th from 2022.

While many Colts fans were hoping for Philadelphia Eagles assistant offensive line coach Roy Istvan, it appears as though Sparano Jr. has emerged as the darkhorse hire by the Colts.

He’ll be primarily tasked with helping to return a once formidable offensive line back to its old form. Sparano Jr. will need to ensure 2nd-year pro Bernhard Raimann’s continued development at left tackle, a starting caliber solution at starting right guard, and what to do at starting center where former Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly’s play has fallen off recently.