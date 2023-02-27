Report: Bears ‘Leaning Toward’ Moving No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are ‘leaning toward’ trading down from the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft:

“The Chicago Bears have been approached by multiple teams about trading the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL draft, and Chicago is said to be ‘leaning toward’ moving the pick, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.” “The Bears own the top pick in a year when anywhere from eight to 12 teams could be looking to make a switch at quarterback.”

Colts general manager Chris Ballard rather notoriously “loves ‘dem picks,” but if Indianapolis has a clear top quarterback prospect who they’ve evaluated that is considered ‘helmet and shoulder pads’ above the others, than it may very well be worth trading up to secure him.

In particular, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young seems like a longshot to make it past the second overall pick which is currently held by the also quarterback needy Houston Texans.

Among the other top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class are Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

If the Bears do not want to trade too far down to risk losing out on one of the top defensive prospects, the Colts are a logical landing spot with the 4th overall pick.

A lot can change from now until late April when the clock starts for the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft—whether it’s the Bears actually picking or another NFL team, maybe even the Indianapolis Colts.