Report: Bama QB Bryce Young to Not Throw at NFL Combine, While Florida QB Anthony Richardson Will Participate in Drills

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, a trio of top quarterback prospects will throw at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis—except former Alabama Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young will not be among them:

“Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis will throw at the combine while Bryce Young will wait to throw at his Alabama pro day, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning, per sources.” “Rapoport adds that although Young is long past his AC joint injury from the 2022 season, the 21-year-old will only be doing interviews in Indianapolis this week.” “Richardson plans to partake in all testing and drills in addition to throwing, per Pelissero.”

Young is currently the top quarterback prospect projected to be taken first, which every young passer who’s ultimately gone #1 overall has skipped throwing in the combine since 2019.

The Crimson Tide star could be looking to ‘bulk up’ given that the only real concerns are regarding his smaller stature as a starting NFL quarterback:

I think it's widely accepted that Bryce Young didn't play at 210 this year. But there's a very real chance he measure in at 210 at the combine after bulking and water retention. Then just won't do any other workouts. Will go through a 6-week cut and then run at his pro day. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) February 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, who’s universally regarded as having the strongest arm and the most athleticism of any top quarterback prospect in this year’s class has the chance to see his stock really soar with a strong showing (as the elite physical measurables should be there):

Meanwhile, Florida QB Anthony Richardson plans to throw and do all testing and drills, per source. A showcase for the physically gifted Richardson, who has a chance to rise through the pre-draft process. https://t.co/mTgq6sANxa — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 27, 2023

Florida QB Anthony Richardson plans to throw at the NFL scouting combine, per source. His stance is he's coming to compete, so it wouldn't surprise to see him do most if not all of the drills. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 27, 2023

That being said, evaluations should be tempered a bit as a lot of quarterbacks look good throwing in compression shorts (i.e., Carson Wentz) only to then struggle against NFL caliber defenses. That doesn’t mean Richardson can’t be an absolute star at the next level, but combine drills aren’t the be all for pro success either (but certainly can help).

Either way, his extended participation in drills brings added intrigue to the NFL Combine this year, especially for a quarterback needy team like the Indianapolis Colts sitting at #4 overall in the upcoming NFL Draft.