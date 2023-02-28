 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Great Reggie Wayne Tweets that He’s Returning as WRs Coach for 2023 Campaign

One of the greatest wideouts in Colts franchise history will once again be coaching along the game day sidelines.

By Luke Schultheis
Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

According to the former wideout great himself, Indianapolis Colts beloved all-time franchise favorite Reggie Wayne will be returning as the team’s wide receivers coach in 2023—remaining on new head coach Shane Steichen’s staff:

Wayne appeared likely to return for the Colts, no matter who the next head coach was given his strong ties to the franchise (*and the fact that he was seemingly good at this job). It also may have helped a little that he had another year on his current coaching contract.

While the Colts wide receivers group as a whole stalled a bit production-wise because of inconsistent starting quarterback play, Wayne appeared to do a commendable job coaching them—particularly as it relates to rookie wideout Alec Pierce’s development:

As such, it will be great to see one of the greatest wideouts in Colts franchise history coaching again along the sidelines and throughout training camp.

Reg-gie!

Reg-gie!

As Wayne returns to the Colts, coaching for at least one more season.

