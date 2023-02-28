Colts Great Reggie Wayne Tweets that He’s Returning as WRs Coach for 2023 Campaign

According to the former wideout great himself, Indianapolis Colts beloved all-time franchise favorite Reggie Wayne will be returning as the team’s wide receivers coach in 2023—remaining on new head coach Shane Steichen’s staff:

Excited to be back for another season as Wide Receiver Coach for the @Colts. Let's get it! #Coach #ForTheShoe — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) February 28, 2023

Wayne appeared likely to return for the Colts, no matter who the next head coach was given his strong ties to the franchise (*and the fact that he was seemingly good at this job). It also may have helped a little that he had another year on his current coaching contract.

While the Colts wide receivers group as a whole stalled a bit production-wise because of inconsistent starting quarterback play, Wayne appeared to do a commendable job coaching them—particularly as it relates to rookie wideout Alec Pierce’s development:

Before his GW TD, Alec Pierce looked to the sideline & got a signal from WR coach Reggie Wayne- "be patient" on his release. Pierce didn't get good leverage on a 1v1 go ball earlier in the game.



Pierce's release was clean this time. TD.



AP on Wayne: "He knows how to get open." — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 16, 2022

#Colts WR Alec Pierce on what he's learned from coach Reggie Wayne:



"He's really big on technique. He's a guy that's really helped ... definitely my releases, my route running, top of the cuts, top of the breaks, just eliminating all unnecessary movement." — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 10, 2022

As such, it will be great to see one of the greatest wideouts in Colts franchise history coaching again along the sidelines and throughout training camp.

Reg-gie!

Reg-gie!

As Wayne returns to the Colts, coaching for at least one more season.