Colts Great Reggie Wayne Tweets that He’s Returning as WRs Coach for 2023 Campaign

According to the former wideout great himself, Indianapolis Colts beloved all-time franchise favorite Reggie Wayne will be returning as the team’s wide receivers coach in 2023—remaining on new head coach Shane Steichen’s staff:
Excited to be back for another season as Wide Receiver Coach for the @Colts. Let's get it! #Coach #ForTheShoe— Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) February 28, 2023
Wayne appeared likely to return for the Colts, no matter who the next head coach was given his strong ties to the franchise (*and the fact that he was seemingly good at this job). It also may have helped a little that he had another year on his current coaching contract.
While the Colts wide receivers group as a whole stalled a bit production-wise because of inconsistent starting quarterback play, Wayne appeared to do a commendable job coaching them—particularly as it relates to rookie wideout Alec Pierce’s development:
Before his GW TD, Alec Pierce looked to the sideline & got a signal from WR coach Reggie Wayne- "be patient" on his release. Pierce didn't get good leverage on a 1v1 go ball earlier in the game.— JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 16, 2022
Pierce's release was clean this time. TD.
AP on Wayne: "He knows how to get open."
#Colts WR Alec Pierce on what he's learned from coach Reggie Wayne:— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 10, 2022
"He's really big on technique. He's a guy that's really helped ... definitely my releases, my route running, top of the cuts, top of the breaks, just eliminating all unnecessary movement."
As such, it will be great to see one of the greatest wideouts in Colts franchise history coaching again along the sidelines and throughout training camp.
Reg-gie!
Reg-gie!
As Wayne returns to the Colts, coaching for at least one more season.
