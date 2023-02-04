 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts 2nd Round Interviews Have Gone Up to 12 Hours—Involved Jim Irsay One-on-One with Finalists

The Colts aren’t afraid of dragging their head coaching hire process out to ensure they find the right guy for the job.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: DEC 08 Colts at Buccaneers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Indianapolis Colts second round, in-person interviews have gone roughly 12 hours at times—and have involved team owner Jim Irsay’s active participation one-on-one with finalists this go-around:

If nothing else, the Colts are being awfully thorough with this process—and it doesn’t appear that a final decision is necessarily imminent, as Indianapolis could take until or even after the Super Bowl to ultimately make a head coaching hire. This reportedly could even involve a third round of interviews.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard is leading the head coaching search, and it appears his known ‘prudent patience’ in free agency has carried over to this year’s head coaching cycle.

Among the known Colts’ finalists are Rich Bisaccia, Brian Callahan, Ejiro Evero, Wink Martindale, Raheem Morris, Jeff Saturday, and Shane Steichen.

This process is expected to last at least a little longer, so hang in there Colts fans.

