Report: Lions DC Aaron Glenn’s Recent 2nd Round Interview Went ‘Really Well’ with Colts

According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, the Indianapolis Colts second round, in-person interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn went ‘really well’ this week:

If Colts want to talk to Shane Steichen after today, it can't happen until Monday, Feb. 13 (the day after the Super Bowl)



Also:

— Aaron Glenn interviewed really well this week

— Jim Irsay has been much more involved in the eight second-round interviews https://t.co/6i2EJoww2B — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 4, 2023

The 50 year old defensive coordinator has been a hot coaching name during this year’s cycle—having also met recently with the Arizona Cardinals twice for their open vacancy.

The Lions defense ranked just 28th under Glenn in overall team defensive DVOA during the 2022 campaign, and 29th a year earlier—but to be fair, it’s clearly a rebuilding unit.

The former NFL All-Pro cornerback was well regarded for his high football IQ and veteran savviness as a player, and that would figure to carry over to the head coaching ranks.

He projects to be a player’s head coach, if he earns the promotion with another NFL team. He should also know a thing or two about coaching up the Colts defensive backs—having played 15 NFL seasons in his career, largely all at a high level.

For what it’s worth, Glenn has also previously served as the New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach (2016-20) and the Cleveland Browns assistant defensive backs coach (2014-15)—in addition to his two recent seasons as the Lions defensive coordinator.

He may not be considered a frontrunner, but Glenn remains a dark horse candidate to be ultimately hired—as it appears he remains firmly in the Colts’ current finalist mix.