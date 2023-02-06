Report: Lions Hire Colts RBs Coach Scottie Montgomery as New Assistant Head Coach

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery is being hired by the Detroit Lions as the team’s new assistant head coach (*and running backs coach):

The #Lions are hiring Scottie Montgomery as their Assistant Head Coach and he’ll coach the RBs, per source. Montgomery, who most recently was the #Colts RB coach, is a strong and respected veteran addition to Detroit’s staff who multiple teams have had interest in. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 6, 2023

Montgomery just finished his second season as the Colts running backs coach, and despite a down year for the offense collectively, he’s been highly regarded as an offensive assistant—having helped play a role in Jonathan Taylor’s monstrous breakout season just a year ago.

Because of injuries to Taylor (and the trade of Nyheim Hines), even backup running backs such as Deon Jackson and Zack Moss performed fairly well when called upon this past season in spot duty.

At one point, he was reportedly offered the chance to call the plays for the Colts offense near midseason, when both head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady were let go, but obviously declined—instead electing to focus on the running backs.

Since the Lions hired Montgomery as their assistant head coach in title, the Colts cannot actually block this move because it’s considered a promotion (although whether they actually would’ve is another story entirely, given their imminent head coaching hire).

Regardless, we wish Montgomery the best going forward in his new coaching role.