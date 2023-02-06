Conditional Draft Pick in Nyheim Hines Trade with Bills Becomes 5th Round Pick for Colts

According to Buffalo Bills beat and sideline reporter Sal Capaccio, the conditional draft pick that the Indianapolis Colts initially acquired in the Nyheim Hines trade deadline move has become a 2023 fifth round pick:

The conditional draft pick the Bills traded to the Colts for RB Nyheim Hines turned out to be a 5th rounder. It is the Bills original/own 5th going to Indy.



The Bills still have the Arizona Cardinals 5th rounder which was from the Cody Ford trade. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) February 6, 2023

Along with the pick, the Colts also acquired backup running back Zack Moss, who actually played pretty well in spot duty for Indianapolis, as a no-nonsense between the tackles rusher to close out the season.

Hines, of course, is most known in his early Bills tenure for returning two kickoffs for touchdowns (including the opening kickoff for 96 yards) in the season finale, following Buffalo’s emotional return to the field after teammate Damar Hamlin tragically suffered cardiac arrest on the field just a week earlier.

We all know that Colts general manager Chris Ballard ‘loves dem picks,’ and despite Hines being an electric playmaker at times with the football in his hands, the Colts could never consistently find a way to get him touches and properly utilize him.

Due a $4.8M cap hit in 2023, it makes some sense as to why the Colts elected to move on from Hines, who wasn’t necessarily opposed to such a move, in an Indy backfield that still figures to be dominated by a fully healthy again bellcow, Jonathan Taylor.

In return, the Colts have a draft pick they may be able to do something meaningful with.