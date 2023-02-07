Report: Several Colts’ Head Coaching Finalists Want to Bring DC Gus Bradley and His Staff Back to Indy

According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, several finalists for the Indianapolis Colts open head coaching job have indicated that they would intend to bring incumbent defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and his defensive coaching staff back to Indy—if ultimately hired:

Believe @AlbertBreer mentioned in his MMQB column that Colts have blocked teams from interviewing Gus Bradley for their DC position. That's b/c several of the head-coaching candidates (as many as 4) have told Colts' brass they intend to bring Bradley and his staff back to Indy. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 7, 2023

On Monday, SI.com’s Albert Breer reported that the Colts have been blocking interview requests from other NFL teams for Bradley so far, and this further clarifies their reasoning.

Right now, there appears to be a pretty good chance that Bradley and his defensive staff could remain in Indianapolis—depending on who the head coaching hire is.

Bradley has already been connected to one finalist, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (given their coaching history together in Tampa Bay).

It also logically makes sense to pair him with one of the young offensive coordinator candidates such as the Cincinnati Bengals Brian Callahan or Philadelphia Eagles Shane Steichen because Bradley’s a veteran defensive coordinator with former head coaching experience, who can purely coach that side of the ball.