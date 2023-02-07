 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Several Colts’ Head Coaching Finalists Want to Bring DC Gus Bradley and His Staff Back to Indy

Gus Bradley sounds more and more likely to return to Indy.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, several finalists for the Indianapolis Colts open head coaching job have indicated that they would intend to bring incumbent defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and his defensive coaching staff back to Indy—if ultimately hired:

On Monday, SI.com’s Albert Breer reported that the Colts have been blocking interview requests from other NFL teams for Bradley so far, and this further clarifies their reasoning.

Right now, there appears to be a pretty good chance that Bradley and his defensive staff could remain in Indianapolis—depending on who the head coaching hire is.

Bradley has already been connected to one finalist, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (given their coaching history together in Tampa Bay).

It also logically makes sense to pair him with one of the young offensive coordinator candidates such as the Cincinnati Bengals Brian Callahan or Philadelphia Eagles Shane Steichen because Bradley’s a veteran defensive coordinator with former head coaching experience, who can purely coach that side of the ball.

