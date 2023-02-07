Jim Irsay on Colts Head Coaching Hire: ‘Final decision coming in Days not Hours’

According to team owner Jim Irsay, the Indianapolis Colts head coaching hire will be ‘coming in Days not hours’, which means the franchise expects to wrap up its ongoing lengthy search soon—but not too soon:

We said,as an Organization(Colts) … The Coaching search would be a open minded and a thorough process…and the final decision would be strictly based on,what is best for our Franchise’s success and best for our Fans,of Colts Nation ..Final decision coming in Days not Hours — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 7, 2023

ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported earlier Tuesday that he doesn’t expect a third round of interviews, as that process has now ended at W. 56th Street.

The Colts have reportedly narrowed their finalists down to a final few per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:

Indications have been the #Colts have narrowed down their list to a few finalists early this week, though they’ve kept those names tight for now. Jim Irsay says the process will continue for a few more days. https://t.co/J5PqwNv8Ar — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 7, 2023

And if you read through the tea leaves, the Cincinnati Bengals Brian Callahan, the Los Angeles Rams Raheem Morris, and the Philadelphia Eagles Shane Steichen presumably figure to be among that group (with some potential dark horse candidates such as the New York Giants Wink Martindale and Detroit Lions Aaron Glenn also possibly in the mix).

The longer this already prolonged process plays out, perhaps that’s a sign that the Colts will hire Steichen, whose Eagles are playing on Super Bowl Sunday this weekend.

However, if the Colts were even considering a third round of interviews at one point in the process, it’s quite possible that they’re still vetting finalists internally throughout this week before landing on a final decision.

What does appear clear from Irsay’s tweet though is that it likely will not be interim head coach Jeff Saturday being hired full-time—as I’m just not sure how anyone can objectively read that and believe it bodes well for the former NFL All-Pro center’s future head coaching prospects.