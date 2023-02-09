Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin: What I’d Give for a HC Right About Now
Stampede Blue presents Saddle Up With Shaad and Destin. Join them every Thursday as they dive into the hot topics surrounding Colts Nation.
Today’s topics include:
- Overt/Under on Senior Bowl Players Drafted by the Colts.
- Is Gus Bradley Being Forced to Stay in Indy?
- When will the next HC be announced?
- And More!
Rashaad McGinnis (@ShaadMcGinnis)
Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams)
