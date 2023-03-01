Report: Colts Hiring Cam Turner as New Quarterbacks Coach

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts are hiring former Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks coach Cam Turner to fill the same position on new head coach Shane Steichen’s staff:

The #Colts are hiring Cam Turner as their quarterbacks coach, per source. Turner was in Arizona with Kliff Kingsbury the past four seasons, including two as QB coach/co-pass game coordinator. He worked with Cam Newton in Carolina and Kyler Murray in AZ, and now heads to Indy. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 1, 2023

The 35 year old quarterbacks coach spent the past two seasons as the Cardinals quarterbacks coach (2021-22) (and last year as a co-passing game coordinator) and two years prior as an assistant quarterbacks coach (2019-20). He was also previously an offensive assistant in Arizona (2018).

He has also previously served as the Carolina Panthers assistant quarterbacks coach (2017) and assistant wide receivers coach (2015-16), as well as the Minnesota Vikings assistant to the head coach (2011-12) among his professional coaching stops.

What jumps out here is that Turner has served in a quarterbacks coaching role for at least two highly mobile quarterbacks: Kyler Murray and Cam Newton, meaning this may send out signals for the Colts selecting Alabama’s Bryce Young or Florida’s Anthony Richardson, in particular—who could be deployed like Jalen Hurts in Steichen’s offensive scheme/system.