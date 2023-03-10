Colts Scouting Report: Jonathan Mingo

Height: 6016

Weight: 220

40-Yard Dash: 4.46

RAS: 9.93

Bio:

A consensus four-star prospect, Mingo started all 12 games as a freshman and never relinquished his starting gig. A four-year starter in the SEC, Mingo is as experienced as they come. As a senior, Mingo hauled in 51 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per reception. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin moved Mingo all across the offense. From out wide to slot receiver, to halfback, and even in-line tight end, Mingo was the Rebels’ go-to man.

Strengths:

Mingo is a big target at 6’ 1”, 220 pounds. He has good, not great, hands and is physical at the catch point. With 4.4 speed and elite explosive testing, he hits all of the Chris Ballard measurables. The route tree at Ole Miss certainly was not complicated, but Mingo consistently separated at all levels but dominated in the intermediate part of the field. But Mingo’s calling card is his aforementioned versatility. Mingo has that playmaker mentality no matter where he lines up. Having a player that can line up at literally any skill position and be a threat at that position is extremely valuable. Most “gadget” players like Mingo are much smaller and used only in certain packages, whereas Mingo could be a three-down player.

Weaknesses:

Mingo struggles with press coverage and separating at the line of scrimmage as well as separating deep down the field. There are also some concentration drops as PFF credited Mingo with four drops in 2022. Even as a bigger target, his contested catch rate was slightly below average at 41.2%. His route running ability is virtually unknown with Ole Miss asking Mingo to run only verticals, curls, posts, or crossers. He has the athleticism to become a solid route runner, but you haven’t seen it on tape yet.

Overall:

Mingo hits literally every measurable and threshold that Ballard covets. Mingo struggles with press coverage so his game will likely translate to a big slot in the NFL. With Parris Campbell potentially hitting free agency next week, Mingo could be an option to take over in the slot. Odds are Mingo will be available early on Day Three, which is perfect considering what the Indianapolis Colts could be giving up to move up in the draft. Mingo may not be a perfect prospect who can contribute from day one, but he would definitely be worth the Day Three flier with the athletic upside to become a productive receiver in the league.