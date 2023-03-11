Report: Colts Have a Top 30 Visit Scheduled with Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

According to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts have an upcoming Top 30 visit scheduled with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker—among other NFL teams:

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker had a Top 30 visit with the Houston Texans, and will travel to the Giants, Titans, Buccaneers, and Colts in the coming weeks, per source. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 11, 2023

The listed 6’3”, 217 pound redshirt senior quarterback completed 229 of 329 throws (69.6%) for 3,135 total passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions during 11 starts—earning SEC Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-SEC honors in 2022.

He also amassed 430 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign.

Unfortunately, the potential Heisman Trophy Award winner tore his ACL in late November and missed the remainder of the 2022 season—but has recently received positive reports on his knee’s recovery and should be ready for next season’s NFL opener.

Outside of the ‘Big 4’ top quarterback prospects: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis, Hooker may be the next in-line to hear his name called:

Talked to a handful of teams about TENN QB Hendon Hooker this morning. He's acing interviews and board work.



With 4 QBs expected in top 10, I don't think Hooker waits long into Round 2 if he makes it that far. He had a Round 1 grade on my board pre-ACL injury — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 11, 2023

Via NFL.com:

Overview Hooker’s age and ACL tear will be starting points for many draft conversations, but the most important question to be answered is whether he can thrive outside of the Tennessee offense. Hooker was frequently a half-field reader, which means he could lean on spacing, speed and/or route combinations to make life easier. He’s more accurate outside the numbers than between the hashes and his deep ball placement was much more uneven than expected. However, Hooker plays with excellent poise and footwork as a pocket passer. He will make quarterback coaches and play-callers happy with his adherence to keeping plays on schedule. He’s still showing signs of improvement and growth at the position, and his ability to hurt teams with his legs creates opportunities to help his offense outside of what he does in the pocket. His recovery from the ACL tear will require monitoring, but he has the talent to become a starter in a timing-based, spread offense.

However, he’s already 25 years old, so he may not have the developmental upside as some of the other top rookies at the quarterback position in his draft class.

It would also be pretty shocking if the Colts ultimately passed at quarterback with the 4th overall pick (*or in a potential trade up) during the 2023 NFL Draft—given the dire need to find a franchise cornerstone again at the position.