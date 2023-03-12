 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts Re-Signing DL Tyquan Lewis to 1-Year Deal

The Colts are retaining one of their key rotational defensive lineman, as he looks to rebound from another season-ending injury.

By Luke Schultheis
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

According to The IndyStar’s Joel A. Erickson, the Indianapolis Colts are re-signing rotational defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis to a one-year deal worth $2.1M for the 2023 season:

The former 2018 second round pick of the Colts has been productive and shown flashes of breaking out—when fully healthy, but has suffered two straight season-ending knee injuries during consecutive seasons (both coincidentally occurring around midseason respectively).

The 6’3”, 267 pound defensive lineman had 14 tackles (8 solo), a sack, a forced fumble, and two passes defensed during 7 games (4 starts) last year before his season ended prematurely because of the knee injury.

One of Lewis’s greatest strengths is that he has the versatility to both play defensive end, as well as a situational pass rushing defensive tackle, so he has added value along the d-line—especially as a top rotational backup.

Given the low price point, and that it’s only a one-year deal, this seems like a fair deal for both sides. The Colts are giving Lewis a one-year, ‘prove it’ deal to regain his value and show what he can do after some really tough injury luck, while he gets the opportunity to potentially earn a bigger free agent contract next year, if he stays healthy and is productive.

