Report: Colts Re-Signing DL Tyquan Lewis to 1-Year Deal

According to The IndyStar’s Joel A. Erickson, the Indianapolis Colts are re-signing rotational defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis to a one-year deal worth $2.1M for the 2023 season:

The Colts are bringing back Tyquan Lewis on a 1-year, $2.1 million deal, per source. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 12, 2023

Tyquan Lewis contract details:



$1.08 million base salary

$60K per game active roster bonus

(Worth $1.02 million if plays every game)



$500K guaranteed



Can earn up to $1.25m in sacks, playing time and playoff incentives. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 12, 2023

The former 2018 second round pick of the Colts has been productive and shown flashes of breaking out—when fully healthy, but has suffered two straight season-ending knee injuries during consecutive seasons (both coincidentally occurring around midseason respectively).

The 6’3”, 267 pound defensive lineman had 14 tackles (8 solo), a sack, a forced fumble, and two passes defensed during 7 games (4 starts) last year before his season ended prematurely because of the knee injury.

One of Lewis’s greatest strengths is that he has the versatility to both play defensive end, as well as a situational pass rushing defensive tackle, so he has added value along the d-line—especially as a top rotational backup.

Given the low price point, and that it’s only a one-year deal, this seems like a fair deal for both sides. The Colts are giving Lewis a one-year, ‘prove it’ deal to regain his value and show what he can do after some really tough injury luck, while he gets the opportunity to potentially earn a bigger free agent contract next year, if he stays healthy and is productive.