Report: Raiders Signing Colts Veteran Free Agent CB Brandon Facyson

According to Vegas Nation’s Vincent Bonsignore, the Las Vegas Raiders will be signing Indianapolis Colts veteran free agent cornerback Brandon Facyson—although terms of the deal have not yet been reported:

The @Raiders have come to terms on an agreement with DB Brandon Facyson — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 13, 2023

Reuniting with his former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, the 28 year old was signed last offseason by the Colts to a 1-year, $4M contract to replace the man he may now replace again—only in Las Vegas this go around, Rock Ya-Sin, who was traded to the Raiders last year by the Colts in the Yannick Ngakoue deal—and now is becoming a free agent.

During 2022, Facyson was initially appointed the starter in Indianapolis, but struggled—as he was eventually benched in favor of promising young cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

That being said, he’ll now return to Las Vegas, where he spent the 2021 season, hoping for a rebound campaign.