Report: Colts Re-Signing Free Agent LB E.J. Speed to Two-Year, $9M Contract

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Indianapolis Colts are re-signing free agent linebacker E.J. Speed to a two-year, $9M deal:

#Colts are bringing back LB E.J. Speed. One year, $9m deal. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

Check that. Two-year deal. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

With fellow free agent linebacker Bobby Okereke recently signing with the New York Giants, compounded with Shaquille Leonard’s uncertain recovery from two consecutive back surgeries, re-signing Speed likely became even a higher priority for the Colts.

The 27 year old former 2019 5th round pick of the Colts recorded 63 tackles (37 solo), a sack, two passes defensed, and two forced fumbles during 17 games (5 starts) in 2022. He also remains a key contributor and playmaker on special teams.

With speed (no pun intended), athleticism, and long arms, Speed is a bit like a budget Leonard clone, and he’s shown some flashes—meaning a full breakout could be coming—especially if he’s given a larger role during 2023.