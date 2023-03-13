 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts Re-Signing Free Agent LB E.J. Speed to Two-Year, $9M Contract

One key Colts free agent linebacker will be returning to Indy after all.

By Luke Schultheis
Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Indianapolis Colts are re-signing free agent linebacker E.J. Speed to a two-year, $9M deal:

With fellow free agent linebacker Bobby Okereke recently signing with the New York Giants, compounded with Shaquille Leonard’s uncertain recovery from two consecutive back surgeries, re-signing Speed likely became even a higher priority for the Colts.

The 27 year old former 2019 5th round pick of the Colts recorded 63 tackles (37 solo), a sack, two passes defensed, and two forced fumbles during 17 games (5 starts) in 2022. He also remains a key contributor and playmaker on special teams.

With speed (no pun intended), athleticism, and long arms, Speed is a bit like a budget Leonard clone, and he’s shown some flashes—meaning a full breakout could be coming—especially if he’s given a larger role during 2023.

