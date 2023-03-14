Report: Colts Trade Veteran CB Stephon Gilmore to Cowboys for 5th Round Pick

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts are trading veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2023 compensatory fifth round pick:

Another big trade! The #Colts are sending five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to the #Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/K1LN0oit7L — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

The 32 year old veteran cornerback was really good for the Colts last season, recording 66 tackles (53 solo), 2 interceptions, and 11 passes defensed during 16 starts. He also had two game clinching plays late for the Colts against both the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders respectively.

Gilmore was well regarded in the Colts locker room as a veteran leader and will be missed.

That being said, the Colts save an additional $9.9M in salary cap space by moving Gilmore.

If Gilmore wants to finish his Hall of Fame worthy career with an NFL contender, it didn’t make sense to have him waste another year during what figures to be at least a short-term rebuild with a top rookie quarterback behind center next season in Indianapolis.

However, it also means that the Colts have some serious work to do at starting cornerback.