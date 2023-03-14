Report: Colts Sign 49ers Free Agent DE Samson Ebukam to a 3-Year, $27M Contract

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts are signing San Francisco 49ers free agent defensive end Samson Ebukam to a 3-year, $27M deal:

Former 49ers’ free-agent DE Samson Ebukam reached agreement on a three-year, $27 million max deal with the Indianapolis Colts that includes over $11 million in the first year, per @JFowlerESPN and me. Cameron Foster and @chriscabott confirmed and negotiated deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

The 6’3”, 245 pound former 2017 4th round pick of the Los Angeles Rams has spent the last two seasons with the 49ers. He has 18.5 total sacks over the past four seasons.

He had 5.0 sacks and 43 total QB pressures last season for the 49ers defense:

Worth $11 million in the first year.



Ebukam had 47 pressures on 340 pass-rush snaps last season, per Sports Info Solutions. According to the same website, Yannick Ngakoue had 41 on 406 pass-rush snaps.



Still only 27, Ebukam feels like an Autry-style upside-play signing. https://t.co/lDDLJKISbl — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 15, 2023

Per PFF (subscription), Ebukam was their 96th best graded edge last season with a +63.7 overall grade—including a +65.3 pass rushing grade.

Whether this means the end of veteran free agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue’s short tenure with the Colts remains to be seen, but it presumably doesn’t bode well for his potential retention this early offseason—as Ebukam looks like his replacement.