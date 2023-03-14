 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts Sign 49ers Free Agent DE Samson Ebukam to a 3-Year, $27M Contract

The Colts may have found their next starter at defensive end with the signing of the 49ers Samson Ebukam.

By Luke Schultheis
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts are signing San Francisco 49ers free agent defensive end Samson Ebukam to a 3-year, $27M deal:

The 6’3”, 245 pound former 2017 4th round pick of the Los Angeles Rams has spent the last two seasons with the 49ers. He has 18.5 total sacks over the past four seasons.

He had 5.0 sacks and 43 total QB pressures last season for the 49ers defense:

Per PFF (subscription), Ebukam was their 96th best graded edge last season with a +63.7 overall grade—including a +65.3 pass rushing grade.

Whether this means the end of veteran free agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue’s short tenure with the Colts remains to be seen, but it presumably doesn’t bode well for his potential retention this early offseason—as Ebukam looks like his replacement.

