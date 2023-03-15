Report: Colts Re-Sign WR Ashton Dulin to a 2-Year, $7.2M Deal

According to multiple league sources, the Indianapolis Colts have re-signed wideout Ashton Dulin to a two-year, $7.2M contract:

WR Ashton Dulin is returning to the Indianapolis Colts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

#Colts WR Ashton Dulin's contract:



Two years, $7.2M, $2M signing bonus, $3.5M total guarantee, up to $1M in incentives, up to $1M in base escalators, $500k roster bonus in 2024, $510k per season in per-game roster bonuses



Base salaries:

2023: $1.5M fully gtd

2024: $2.18M — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 15, 2023

The 25 year old wideout had 15 receptions for 207 receiving yards (13.8 ypr. avg.) and a touchdown reception during 12 games (2 starts) in 2022—having suffered a foot injury early in the season but later returning off of injured reserve.

Dulin provides a potential deep threat a little lower on Indy’s wide receiver depth chart and remains a top special teams contributor for the Colts units.

He’s been a quality role player for the Colts and that figures to continue for at least two more years—helping Indianapolis on both offense and on special teams respectively.

It’s possible Dulin could assume a bigger role potentially if free agent wideout Parris Campbell doesn’t re-sign, but the Colts will likely address the position one way or the other.