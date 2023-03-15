Report: Colts Sign Former Browns DT Taven Bryan to a One-Year, $4.5M Deal

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts signed former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan to a one-year, $4.5M deal:

The former 2018 first round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Florida has played five seasons in the NFL, recording 112 tackles (62 solo), 8.5 sacks, 2 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during 79 career games (33 starts).

The listed 6’5”, 291 pound defensive tackle (with 32 3/4” arms) has a RAS [Relative Athletic Score] of 9.91 out of a maximum of 10.0—meaning he’s highly athletic at his position:

With both DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart entrenched as the starters at defensive tackle, Bryan should serve as a rotational backup. Utilizing his elite athleticism, he’s shown some interior pass rushing ability which could come in handy if deployed situationally by the Colts. However, he’s not considered an asset in run defense.

For the price, it’s hard to be that upset with this signing either way.