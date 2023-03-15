The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing backup offensive tackle Carter O’Donnell to a contract extension:

Got those not watching Aaron Rodgers darkness/decision/Jets on Pat McAfee Show, Colts re-signing OT Carter O’Donnell. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) March 15, 2023

The 6’5”, 305 pound offensive tackle from Calgary, Alberta, has spent the past three seasons with the Colts organization, two on the team’s practice squad and this past year on injured reserve. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Terms of the new contract extension have not yet been disclosed, but the Colts obviously want to keep the 24 year old around as a developmental offensive tackle.

With veteran backups Matt Pryor and Dennis Kelly both as free agents at offensive tackle, there’s clear room right now for O’Donnell on the Colts depth chart. He has the opportunity to stick on the Colts 53-man active roster next season.