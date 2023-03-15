Report: Colts Re-Sign Cornerback and Key Special Teams Contributor Tony Brown

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts have re-signed cornerback (and key special teams contributor) Tony Brown:

Special teams ace Tony Brown going back to the #Colts on a one-year deal for $1.2M with $500K fully guaranteed, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2023

Brown was signed by the Colts in March of 2022, but he was waived this past August ahead of last season’s opener—before being shortly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He was promoted to the Colts active roster during mid-September of last year.

The 4th year cornerback recorded 7 tackles (2 solo) and a sack during 16 games, as he played in 72% of the Colts’ total special teams snaps last season.

The Colts have made a number of re-signings and a signing to maintain their special teams’ success, already adding kicker Matt Gay, and re-signing both Ashton Dulin and now Brown.

That should only help new special teams coordinator Brian Mason in his debut coaching campaign with the Colts.