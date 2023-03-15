 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts Re-Sign Cornerback and Key Special Teams Contributor Tony Brown

The Colts continue to pay attention to their special teams units during the early waves of free agency.

By Luke Schultheis
Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts have re-signed cornerback (and key special teams contributor) Tony Brown:

Brown was signed by the Colts in March of 2022, but he was waived this past August ahead of last season’s opener—before being shortly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He was promoted to the Colts active roster during mid-September of last year.

The 4th year cornerback recorded 7 tackles (2 solo) and a sack during 16 games, as he played in 72% of the Colts’ total special teams snaps last season.

The Colts have made a number of re-signings and a signing to maintain their special teams’ success, already adding kicker Matt Gay, and re-signing both Ashton Dulin and now Brown.

That should only help new special teams coordinator Brian Mason in his debut coaching campaign with the Colts.

