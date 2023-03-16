Report: Colts ‘Looking Into’ Signing Eagles Free Agent QB Gardner Minshew

According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, the Indianapolis Colts are “looking into” signing Philadelphia Eagles free agent quarterback Gardner Minshew, presumably to serve as the team’s primary backup at the position next season:

Hearing Colts are looking into free agent QB Gardner Minshew. With the Shane Steichen connection — they were together in Philly the last two years, with Minshew making four starts — it makes sense. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) March 16, 2023

The 26 year old quarterback completed 44 of 76 pass attempts (57.9%) for 663 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, and 3 interceptions during 5 games (2 starts) during 2022. He has made 24 career starts throughout his 4-year NFL career—20 such starts with the Colts’ divisional rival Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-20) previously.

Given his familiarity with new Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s offense, playbook, and overall scheme, Minshew makes logical sense for the Colts as a backup with proven starting experience—especially with other free agent options like Andy Dalton and Jacoby Brissett having already signed with other teams this early offseason.

With 3rd-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger as the presumed third quarterback, Minshew’s signing would likely mean the end for veteran Nick Foles’ tenure—who may either retire or be released (the latter, saving the Colts $2.1M in available team salary cap space).

However, having Minshew as a mentor of sorts to the top rookie quarterback the Colts are expected to take with the 4th overall pick (*or higher) seems like a solid fit.