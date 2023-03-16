Report: Colts Free Agent WR Parris Campbell Signs with Giants on One-Year Contract

According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, the New York Giants are signing Indianapolis Colts free agent wide receiver Parris Campbell to a one-year deal:

Breaking: FA WR Parris Campbell is signing with the #Giants, source tells @theScore.



The former Buckeye star comes off a career-best 62/623/3 with the #Colts last season, adding 2 rushing TDs as well. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 16, 2023

Details of Campbell’s new contract were later disclosed:

Parris Campbell #Giants one-year, $6.7 million max value deal, $3 million base value, $1.5 million signing bonus, $1.4 million salary (gtd), $100K per game active roster bonus, $2M incentives, $100K workout bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2023

Despite being limited by a number of injuries to begin his career, the former 2019 second round pick of the Colts is coming off his best career season in Indianapolis.

The 25 year old had 63 receptions for 623 receiving yards (9.9 ypr. avg.) and 3 touchdown receptions during 17 games (16 starts) in 2022.

However, it appears as though Campbell desired a change of scenery—or perhaps had no intentions to play with a rookie quarterback next season in Indianapolis, or the Colts were finally ready to move on—as it’s hard to believe that Indy couldn’t have matched or surpassed Campbell’s new Giants contract, had they really wanted to.

In any case, it closes the chapter on arguably one of the bigger busts of Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s drafting tenure in Indianapolis. There’s been less productive picks than Campbell, but the fact that he played the same position as now two top NFL wideouts who were taken right after him: Terry McLaurin (his Ohio State teammate) and D.K. Metcalf (who’s a physical freak), and it’s proven to be a rather poor pick in retrospect.

Without Campbell in the fold, the Colts will absolutely have to add some slot talent—and likely some needed speed to their wide receiver corps—as there’s not much dynamic talent outside big bodied wideouts such as Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.