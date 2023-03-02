Report: Colts Have Met with Florida QB Anthony Richardson at NFL Combine

According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that have so far met with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson at this year’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis:

Florida standout QB Anthony Richardson will undergo medical testing today in Indy. I’m told he’s met with the following teams - among others - including with several owners as well:#Colts#Panthers #Falcons #Raiders #Ravens#Saints #Patriots@theScore — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 2, 2023

Now, NFL teams meet with a lot of players this week, but Richardson could potentially be a top target for the quarterback needy Colts, sitting at the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The listed 6’4” 232 pound redshirt sophomore completed 176 of 327 pass attempts (53.8%), throwing for 2,549 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions during 12 starts this past season. He also amassed 654 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Richardson may be the biggest ‘boom or bust’ top quarterback prospect in this year’s class. He has the size to pair with the loudest tools of any of his rookie colleagues. He has the strongest arm and is the best dual-threat quarterback option when factoring in his strong build, speed, and athleticism collectively. He has also shown strong pocket presence and improvisation ability in the pocket, despite limited experience as a starting quarterback.

However, his mechanics regarding footwork and his accuracy could use some refinement, and he’s raw—meaning he’s someone who could probably benefit from a ‘redshirt year’ at the pro level. Something the Colts may not have the luxury of providing at this time.

That being said, with new head coach Shane Steichen in the fold, along with freshly added quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, the Colts could clearly have their eye on selecting a top quarterback prospect and utilizing them as a dual-threat option like the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts previously, which Richardson could make an immediate impact in such a hybrid role right away.

At this year’s NFL Combine, Richardson is expected to work out in drills—along with throwing and obtaining his other measurables, so it should be interesting to see how much his draft stock could increase following a strong showing. The upside is enormous, but so is the potential risk of being a possible bust.

However, for a team like the Colts looking to eventually seriously compete with the Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allens, and Joe Burrows of the AFC, it could very well be worth rolling the dice.