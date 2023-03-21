Colts Sign Bills Free Agent WR Isaiah McKenzie to Contract

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have signed Buffalo Bills free agent wideout Isaiah McKenzie (via the latter’s athlete representation):

Former Bills’ WR Isaiah McKenzie is signing with the Colts, per his agents @_SportsTrust. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2023

At a listed 5’8,” 173 pounds, McKenzie brings some much needed deep speed, explosiveness, and natural slot ability to the Colts receiving corps—which just saw Parris Campbell depart in free agency to the New York Giants.

McKenzie should help fill some of the void created by Campbell’s sudden absence.

He’s also coming off of a career season, catching 42 receptions for 423 receiving yards (10.1 ypr. avg.) and 4 touchdown receptions during 8 starts (15 games) in the 2022 campaign:

Shake 'em off and score Isaiah McKenzie‼️



(via @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/nm54roOObx — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 31, 2022

Terms of the deal were not disclosed yet, but it’s not expected to be all that lucrative given the current wave of free agency NFL teams are in.

The Colts don’t figure to be done addressing their receiving room still yet this offseason, but adding the 27 year old veteran provides them another potential playmaker in the slot and to use strategically/situationally in wideout screens, jet sweeps, and other gadget type roles.