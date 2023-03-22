5 Draft Fits for the Colts: Part I

Anthony Richardson, quarterback, Florida

What has not been said about Anthony Richardson? He is by far the most athletic quarterback prospect since Michael Vick, has a cannon for an arm, would kill it in Steichen’s offense, and would certainly help excite a fanbase yearning to get behind a new young franchise quarterback. Richardson does come with accuracy and lack of experience concerns, but when you get a chance to draft a prospect like this you just take it. I would also be content with either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, but when you share a conference with Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen, you don’t just go for the safe pick, you go for the guy with the highest ceiling.

John Michael Smitz, center, Minnesota

Ryan Kelly is just not performing as a Pro Bowl caliber center any longer, and he is certainly being paid like one, which is why the Colts would be wise to try and move him on Draft day. Michael Smitz surfaces as the safest replacement, as he has the most starting experience and definitely looked the part as the best center in this draft class. If not Smitz, then the Colts certainly have their options with Ohio State’s Luke Wypler or Wisonsin’s Joe Tippmann, and I would honestly be happy with any of the three.

Eli Ricks, cornerback, Alabama

Ricks started his career off dominating in LSU alongside Texans’ cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. before transfering to Alabama, where he had some injury concerns, playing just 15 games in his past two seasons. Ricks is a tall, lengthy cornerback who would fill in perfectly for the departed Facyson, and he is great at pressing. The Colts are desperately thin at cornerback, and with more than 1.000 snaps played in just three seasons Ricks could come in and start right away alongside Rodgers.

Andrew Vorhees, guard, USC

Vorhees has an absurd amount of experience in college, as he logged 3.491 career snaps through six seasons at USC, and played both guard and tackle. While unspectacular by any means, Vorhees would be the perfect cheap option for the Colts to get some depth in the offensive line, and could realistically be the starter at right guard.

Trenton Simpson, linebacker, Clemson

The Colts have just lost Bobby Okereke in free-agency, and even though Shaq Leonard will be returning from injury Ballard really likes having a deep linebacker group. Simpson is a sort of mix between Franklin and Leonard, as he has Franklin’s tackling ability and Leonard’s athleticism, but he does not have Leonard’s nose for turnovers (no picks in his career). Simpson would be an ideal target if the Colts trade back in the second round and have some picks in the 50-70 range.