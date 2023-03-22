Looks Like New Colts QB Gardner Minshew and Florida QB Anthony Richardson Are Training Together

It looks like new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew has been working out with Florida top rookie passing prospect Anthony Richardson (via ChaseDonnonQB) this early offseason:

Such an awesome start to spring break getting to watch two of the best work. Gardner Minshew and future 1st round pick Anthony Richardson. pic.twitter.com/IXHcF12XKb — Chase Donnon (@ChaseDonnonQB) March 21, 2023

Could be a mere coincidence.

Could be something more.

Given its warm weather, a lot of NFL players train in Florida together during the offseason (*where it looks like these photos were just taken).

Richardson recently played collegiately in Gainesville, Florida, for the Gators, while Minshew is no stranger to the ‘Sunshine State’—having previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-20). It’s possible both reside relatively close to one another.

We do know that the Colts have been heavily connected to Richardson throughout the NFL Draft evaluation process and seem to really like him (*but how relative that is compared to others such as Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, or even Kentucky’s Will Levis remains to be seen).

There also seems to be a fairly realistic chance that Richardson’s still available with the Colts currently held 4th overall pick—meaning he could be the guy.

It’s possible that if Sam Ehlinger would fly down South, the three could very well be the Colts entire QB room for 2023, but there’s also the chance it was just a fun coincidence given recent happenings (and draft buzz) regarding Indianapolis.