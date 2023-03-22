Report: Colts Sending Area Scout Mike Lacy to Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud’s Pro Day

According to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Indianapolis Colts will be sending area scout Mike Lacy to help evaluate prized Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud’s Pro Day on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio:

Asked on the Colts and Texans. Indy will have area scout Mike Lacy there, Houston has DPP James Liipfert, national scout John Ritcher and area scout Blaise Taggert there.



Also, in addition to Carroll/Schneider, Seattle sending AGM, OC, QBs coach, DPP, DBs coach, area scout. https://t.co/IyNc4VA2uH — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 22, 2023

Honestly, if that’s all who Indianapolis is sending across I-70 E, I wouldn’t reach too much into it, as Colts general manager Chris Ballard rarely attends Pro Days, and prefers to do the heavy lifting of his evaluations with actual game day tape—and rightfully so:

“To be honest, their tape tells us everything,” Ballard recently said at the NFL Combine regarding the importance of scripted workouts via The IndyStar. “We want every kid to work out and throw, but they’re throwing on air, let’s be real.”

The Colts may be hiding their initial interest—or maybe they’re not seeing any meaningful takeaways from it, which is why their other top end personnel such as head coach Shane Steichen or assistant general manager Ed Dodds aren’t attending this time around either.

One scouting perk though is NFL teams will be getting an early look at potential 2024 top draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr., who should be a familiar name in Colts country from his former all-time Horseshoe great (and Pro Football Hall of Fame) father, Marvin Harrison Sr.: