Malott’s Believe It or Not Spring Edition

Let’s play a little catch-up, shall we? Colts GM Chris Ballard is comfortable the 4th pick will yield the best player in the draft and there’s a growing contingent of people that believe that former Florida Gator Quarterback Anthony Richardson will be the 4th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Evidenced by the literal photograph evidence of new Colts QB Gardner Minshew working with Richardson, and further evidenced by the increasing relevance of athleticism at the quarterback position and the belief that Richardson is a little too raw a prospect for teams like Carolina, who appears poised to take former Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud with the 1st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. This almost assures Houston will select former Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young with the 2nd pick. Arizona needs defensive help too much to trade back and is priced into selecting a big defensive lineman.

This one’s on me. I haven’t been posting an article every week with a link to the podcast I’ve been recording and uploading to YouTube a couple of times per month or more for over a year now. I need to take some pride in the opportunity that I have here. I’ve been putting in the work without ever asking for more money, seeking the limelight (I’ve been saying that I’m just lucky to be here and I just signed my contract with Vox extending me for a sixth year), or really ever even bothered to push the envelope. I haven’t done a good enough job of producing or promoting the content that I create. I think it’s bigger than me, though.

Personally, I’ve had a lot going on. I’m currently in CPT, Cognitive Processing Therapy, an intense form of CBT, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy through the VA and it is absolutely kicking my ass. I’m forever a Purdue student studying Analytics full-time. I’m involved with Soldiers to Sidelines, a 501c3 aimed at creating more soldier coaches. If you know a Veteran that needs some inspiration, please look them or me up! With all that going on, I’ve lost a grandparent recently and my wife had a really bad spout of vertigo. It wiped me out. It was hard enough to work a full-time job the last couple of months. Sitting down to record a podcast with Mateo and talking about football has been a reprieve from the madness but it otherwise sapped me. I take full accountability for not following through and posting this podcast in video form here for you.

Mateo has come to me and said that he wants to look into becoming the headline podcast here at Stampede Blue with the recent departure of our guys to Sports Illustrated. I don’t know what that entails, but I think it starts with the links to our last several episodes. This will catch you up.