Colts DeForest Buckner Shuts Down Silly Trade Desire Rumor

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner took to Twitter on Thursday to shut down any silly report that he’s seeking out a trade to a contender:

I need you to check your sources @nflrums pic.twitter.com/DvF4FYBDBI — DeForest Buckner (@DeForestBuckner) March 23, 2023

The infamous ‘NFL Rumors’ account tweeted that Buckner has been desiring to be traded to an NFL title contender and could be traded by the Colts soon:

#NFLRumors #Colts DeForest Buckner wants to play for a contender and could be traded.



Buckner has a $19.7M cap savings with trade with 0 dead money. pic.twitter.com/UZZJGUFXsS — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 23, 2023

Buckner has two more seasons remaining on his current Colts contract with cap hits of $19.75M and $20.25M in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

While the Colts did recently trade veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who spent a lone season in Indianapolis, Buckner is a little younger and has been a core member of the Horseshoe defense since arriving from San Francisco in 2020.

Despite the Colts potentially undergoing a short-term rebuild, Buckner has shown no inclination of actually seeking out a trade and may want to see this thing through in Indianapolis. Honestly, requesting such a trade runs contrary to his high-end character, as he’s consistently been one of the key leaders of the Colts locker room.