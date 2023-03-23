 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts DeForest Buckner Shuts Down Silly Trade Desire Rumor

“He’s not leaving!” DeForest Buckner isn’t planning on going anywhere, anytime soon.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner took to Twitter on Thursday to shut down any silly report that he’s seeking out a trade to a contender:

The infamous ‘NFL Rumors’ account tweeted that Buckner has been desiring to be traded to an NFL title contender and could be traded by the Colts soon:

Buckner has two more seasons remaining on his current Colts contract with cap hits of $19.75M and $20.25M in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

While the Colts did recently trade veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who spent a lone season in Indianapolis, Buckner is a little younger and has been a core member of the Horseshoe defense since arriving from San Francisco in 2020.

Despite the Colts potentially undergoing a short-term rebuild, Buckner has shown no inclination of actually seeking out a trade and may want to see this thing through in Indianapolis. Honestly, requesting such a trade runs contrary to his high-end character, as he’s consistently been one of the key leaders of the Colts locker room.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...