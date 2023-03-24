Colts Scouting Report: Dawand Jones

Ohio State University hosted its Pro Day on Wednesday, and while many assume the Indianapolis Colts were on hand to scout quarterback C.J. Stroud, they were also there to get a closer look at Dawand Jones.

Indianapolis recently hosted the Indiana native on a Top 30 visit and reportedly spent extra time with Jones following his Pro Day.

#Colts area scout Mike Lacy made a point after practice to meet up with Tackle Dawand Jones and his family.



Jones didn't participate in drills today but the Colts hosted the Indiana native in the building during a recent Top 30 visit. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) March 22, 2023

Here’s what Jones brings to the table and how he can fit with the Colts.

Measurables:

Height: 6082

Weight: 374

Arm Length: 36.375

40-Yard Dash: 5.35

10-Yard Split: 1.92

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench: N/A

Strengths:

Dawand Jones is a massive human being and uses his size and length to dominate edge rushers.

A mauler in the run game, Jones excels as a run blocker, climbs to the second level, and eviscerates linebackers.

For such a big guy, Jones is surprisingly light on his feet. He can mirror defenders with ease, beat them to the spot, and force them far behind the pocket.

Jones has solid hand placement, with ridiculous grip strength, and throws down an elite snatch trap to put defenders on their faces.

Weaknesses

Jones does eventually miss his target in the run game, lunging at opponents at the second level.

Obviously, he’s not a top-tier athlete and won’t be an overly effective puller.

Because of his height, defenders can get under his pads quickly and win with leverage.

Fit in Indianapolis

With Braden Smith and Bernhard Raimann seemingly set as bookend tackles, Jones could be a plug-and-play right guard. With his lack of foot speed, he may be better served in a phone booth. Even with limited snaps at left tackle at Ohio State, Jones could also provide some competition for Raimann at the position and push the second-year tackle. A guard combo of Quenton Nelson and Dawand Jones would give you two top-tier run blockers and elevate Jonathan Taylor’s game to even further heights.

With Ryan Kelly already earning a $1 million roster bonus, odds are he stays put at center, leaving the biggest hole at right guard. Jones could be the best player available at the 35th pick and would instantly fill a need.